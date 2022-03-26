English
    Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire in Pune, company says investigation on

    In just 31 seconds, the electric scooter -- parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area -- completely engulfed in fire.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST
    Ola S1 Pro Scooter caught fire in Pune. (PC-Twitter videos)

    Ola S1 Pro Scooter caught fire in Pune. (PC-Twitter videos)


    Within months of launch, an Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune on March 26, while the issue is still under investigation, the reason is speculated to be a thermal runaway, where an exothermic reaction occurs inside a lithium-ion battery when it is damaged or short-circuited.

    In just 31 seconds, the electric scooter -- parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area -- completely engulfed in fire. People watching the incident shot the video and uploaded it on social media. They also raised questions on the quality of the newly launched electric scooter.

    Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India CEO Saharsh Damani suspects a thermal runway for the scooter getting caught with fire.

    Following the incident, Ola issued a statement and said that they are investigating the case.

    "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe.

    "Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days," Ola statement said.

    Tags: #Electric Vehicle #Ola S1 Pro #Ola S1 pro electric scooter
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 07:25 pm
