Mercedes-Benz GLE bookings underway, launch slated for January 2020

Mercedes-Benz India, after witnessing a bumper festive period, in which the company managed to sell 600 cars on the occasion of Dhanteras, has now started accepting bookings for the GLE - its new SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE made its international debut in September last year and the new GLE gets a generational upgrade this time.

Aesthetically, the design language is at a par with the new A-Class and the new CLS-Class, resulting in a squat look with flowy lines and rounded edges.

The headlamp unit is more angular now and the bumper makes the SUV look a little more aggressive too. The rear has wider, more angular tail lamps while the rear windshield is larger too. Dimensionally too, the GLE is longer by 80 mm and wider by 20 mm.

Mechanically, only two engine options have been announced and we are expecting more. The first will be GLE 350 powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 255 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque. The second is a GLE 450-powered by a 3-litre inline-six petrol engine churning out 367 PS and 500 Nm. the EQ Boost 48 volt system will also be available and can boost the numbers by 22 PS and 250 Nm.

As for the interiors, everything is in line with Mercedes' C-Class cars. The SUV, however, does get a 12.3-inch infotainment system as well as instrument cluster. The new MBUX system also has an active AI system that learns about the driver's habits and eventually puts out suggestions for tasks completed by a driver before a certain time. The SUV also gets an option for a third row of seats.