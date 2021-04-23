Mercedes-Benz GLA bookings open digitally; launch scheduled for mid-May

Mercedes-Benz GLA will also get the performance AMG GLA 35

Mercedes-Benz has thrown open the gates to bookings of the new GLA SUV. The launch, too, is expected to be scheduled for mid-May.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is an SUV that goes head-to-head with the BMW X1. However, for 2021, it gets all-new styling, an updated cabin and new powertrains. The car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and a 2020 launch was postponed due to the pandemic.

On the design front, the dimensions of the car are the first things to point out. It is taller and wider than its predecessor, but also a bit shorter in length. The wheelbase however does increase which means better legroom on the inside. Design traits of the A-Class are apparent in the GLA, but thanks to the larger headlamps and squared-off wheel arches, the GLA looks more SUV than even its predecessor. Eighteen-inch wheels add to the muscular stance of the car and split LED tail lamps give more modernity.

Power for the new GLA comes in the form of two engine options. A 2-litre diesel engine capable of 190 PS of power and 400 NM of torque and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol that produces 163 PS and 250 Nm. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive system from Mercedes will be available on the 220d AMG line. However, there will also be a performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 that will feature a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol capable of 300 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Expect some more tech as well. For example, a new radar-based active braking assist, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, seven airbags, and hill-start assist will all be added to the safety list. As for creature-comforts, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, premium leather upholstery, electronically adjustable front seats, dual-zone temperature control, USB-C ports and a panoramic sunroof are expected.

Bookings for the Mercedes-Benz GLA can be made only digitally at the moment. While the pricing will be announced at the time of launch, expect something in the range of Rs 33 lakh to Rs 42 lakh.