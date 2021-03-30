Kia EV6 electric crossover SUV unveiled; capable of hitting top speed of 260 km/h, 0-100 sprint in 3.5 seconds

Kia has been teasing the EV6 for a while now and finally we have all the details we need in its latest release right from design to performance figures.

The EV6 is Kia’s first electric car or BEV (battery electric vehicles) as they are calling it. It is a crossover SUV and there is a reason behind it despite the 4,680mm length it commands. This is also the first car to be built around the E-GMP platform which will be used by its parent company Hyundai on the upcoming IONIQ 5.

The EV6 has been designed around Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. It gets the stance and size of an SUV but a fast-back coupe stance at the rear. The front fascia is more akin to a sportscar than that of an SUV and the powertrain options promise that kind of performance.

Speaking of which, the EV6 will be available in two variants GT-Line and GT. Additionally, there will also be two drive configurations and two types of battery packs – Standard range (58 kWh) and Long range (77.4 kWh). The top-spec EV6 GT boasts of a dual-motor setup that is capable of 577 PS of power and 740 Nm of peak torque. This means a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top-speed of 260 km/h.

According to the company, the Long range configuration will be able to power the car for up to 510 km on a single charge. Add to that the 800V charging capabilities and you can charge the EV6 from 10 to 80 percent in just over 18 minutes.

The Kia EV6 is slated to go on sale in select markets in the second half of this year.