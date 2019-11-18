Jawa Perak bobber launched in India; a look at price, features

When Jawa launched the Jawa and the Jawa 42, they also showcased another bike. This was very unlike the first two bikes and featured a bobber style, a very niche segment. Classic Legends, as subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has decided to tap into that segment with the launch of Perak.

The bobber design basically means that the styling is inspired from the 1930s - a short-front fender, usually no tail fender, only a single seat and at most times, no rear suspension.

The rear suspension, while still there is beautifully hidden from a side view. The rear fender, too, hugs the wheel enough that its almost invisible. The tear drop tank looks retro enough just like the other two Jawas and the headlamp is a beautiful round unit, again like the other two. This bike however, is low slung. It gets only a single cantilevered seat, so you only ride solo and the tail light is integrated into it.

Powering the Perak is a BSVI-compliant 334cc single cylinder engine that churns out 30 PS and 31 Nm of torque. This makes it slightly larger that the Jaw and the Jawa 42 and it is also the first bike in Jawa's lineup having BS-VI compliance. Suspension is handled by a conventional telescopic front fork and a neatly hidden rear monoshock. Braking duties come via discs both at the front and the back with dual channel ABS as standard.

The Jawa Perak is the company's newest flagship motorcycle and at the time of its unveiling, one year ago, the bobber was said to be priced at Rs 1.89 lakh. The official launch price now however, is about Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).