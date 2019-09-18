In Pics: Discounts up to Rs 4 lakh await car buyers; offers to last till September-end

Offers may include cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discount, free accessories, free insurance, free registration, free warranty and free or discounted annual maintenance contract. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/19 As we head into the festive season, vehicle manufacturers have started offering discount/benefit schemes to boost sales. Due to economic slowdown and the decreasing auto sales number, there are steeper discounts on offer this time around. 2/19 One of Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) largest selling models Vitara Brezza has the biggest discount in its product portfolio. The compact SUV is being offered with a benefit scheme of Rs 1.01 lakh including a five-year warranty (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 3/19 Buyers can save as much as Rs 84,100 on the diesel version of the compact sedan Dzire, thanks to the benefit schemes. The Dzire has come under pressure after the launch of Honda Amaze (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 4/19 Sales of Maruti’s entry car Alto has been in freefall. To counter that, Maruti Suzuki is offering a staggering 15-20 percent discount, which comes to Rs 65,000, on the mini car. (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 5/19 Launched in 2018, the Swift was quickly hit by the general slowdown in demand. The diesel version of the car is carrying a benefit offer of Rs 77,700 while the petrol version is cheaper by Rs 50,000 (Image Maruti Suzuki) 6/19 Dealers of India’s second-largest car making company Hyundai are saddled with excess stock of the Grand i10. Therefore, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 95,000 on the hatchback, on both petrol and diesel models (Image: Hyundai India) 7/19 Launched less than a year ago the new Hyundai Santro is carrying an offer of Rs 40,000. The car, which was supposed to become a runaway hit, was the worst hit by the slowdown. The Santro is offered with petrol and petrol+CNG option (Image: Hyundai India) 8/19 Hit by intense competition from Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta is giving a benefit offer of Rs 50,000 on petrol and diesel. Creta is one of the best-selling models for Hyundai and India’s best-selling SUV (Image: Hyundai India) 9/19 Hyundai Xcent is carrying an even bigger discount than arch-rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The compact sedan is offered with a total benefit scheme of Rs 95,000 on its petrol and diesel versions (Image: Hyundai India) 10/19 One of Hyundai’s slowest moving models is Elantra, a premium executive sedan. The company is giving a benefit scheme of Rs 2 lakh on this model. The Tucson SUV is also offered at a discount of Rs 2 lakh (Image: Hyundai India) 11/19 Tata Nexon, the offbeat and stylish compact SUV from Tata Motors, became one of its best-sellers but with rising competition, the company has been forced to offer discounts of Rs 85,000 on the Nexon (Image: Tata Motors) 12/19 Launched in January 2019 the Tata Harrier is offered at a discount and benefit offer of Rs 50,000. This is after the recent success of the smaller and stylish Kia Seltos (Image: Tata Motors) 13/19 Once regarded as the best-selling sedan in India, the Honda City is currently being sold at an offer of Rs 62,000 excluding dealer level discount and other offers (Image: Honda) 14/19 Launched in March 2019, the re-entry of the Honda Civic met with a severe slowdown. Honda is offering a direct Rs 2.5 lakh discount on the premium sedan to clear stocks (Image: Honda) 15/19 The biggest offer among Honda cars, however, is seen on the CR-V. Honda is offering a direct cash discount of Rs 4 lakh on the premium SUV. Several Honda dealers are stuck with 2018 stocks of the model as well (Image: Honda) 16/19 XUV500, the premium SUV from Mahindra & Mahindra is offered with a total consumer benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh. This model too has come under severe competition in recent quarters (Image: Mahindra) 17/19 Faced with tough competition from new launches Mahindra & Mahindra is offering the Scorpio with a total benefit offer of up to Rs 88,000. The Marazzo is also carrying a discount of around Rs 32,000 (Image: Mahindra) 18/19 Once a best-seller, the Duster from French car brand is struggling against the competition. The mid-level SUV is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Duster’s sister model Captur is also offered at a discount of Rs 1 lakh (Image: Renault) 19/19 The corporate editions of the Polo and Vento are carrying consumer benefit offers of Rs 95,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively. The Polo GT however does not carry any discounts (Image: Volkswagen) First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:27 pm