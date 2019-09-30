How has Maruti Suzuki made its HEARTECT platform India-oriented?

India’s leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently launched the HEARTECT platform which will underpin most of its launches in the future. But how is the new platform India-oriented?

The HEARTECT platform has a smooth and flowing frame structure that helps in dispersing the impact energy in case of an accident. This helps with reducing the impact passed on to occupants. It also has specially designed crumple zones which further reduces an impact and improves passenger safety.

The new platform also offers a better power-to-weight ratio with improved body stiffness. The cars which are built on the HEARTECT platform are said to have better ride quality and handling, thus resulting in a better driving experience. The platform is also engineered to reduce noise, vibration and harshness levels which will enhance the in-cabin experience.

Maruti Suzuki has developed the platform using Ultra and Advanced High Tensile Steel (UHSS & AHSS). These materials improve the occupant safety in case of an impact while also improving handling characteristics in the city and on highways. This could lead to better fuel efficiency, too.