Honda teases 2020 Jazz for the first time: What has changed?

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda recently teased the latest iteration of its hatchback, the Jazz. Set to be revealed at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, the Jazz was seen with a new design language and updated features.

The teaser released by Honda shows the car’s silhouette, which highlights its rounded design. It also showed the redesigned LED headlamps, as well as the tail lamps. Honda has also equipped the car with a new platform and a new hybrid powertrain option.

Though the interiors are not officially revealed yet, a brief glance reveals a three-spoke steering wheel with silver accents, a fully digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, cruise control, and a push-button start.

The 2020 Jazz will be equipped by the company’s Honda Sport Hybrid i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology. The company has not confirmed the engine capacity yet, but it is expected to offer either a 1.2-litre or a 1.5-litre petrol unit.

It will be mated to a drive motor which will start the engine and a generator which will assist it. The company could also offer a 1-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which makes 125PS of maximum power.