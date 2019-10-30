Maruti Suzuki launched its first mini cross hatchback on September 30, called the S-Presso. The car is pitted against the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO and has received positive reviews in its initial sales run. Even though the launch model was not completely like the concept form showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, here are four things which make the S-Presso stand out:

Mileage

Maruti Suzuki is offering the S-Presso in four variants, with the option of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT gearbox. The company claims that the higher variants of the car return better mileage than the lower variants though the higher trims get an optional AMT gearbox and fatter tires. The VXI and VXI+ variants are rated at 21.7 km/l by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), while the Std and LXI trim get a rating of 21.4 km/l.

Ride Quality

The S-Presso gets a 998 cc K10B petrol engine which makes 67.9 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It has a fuel tank capacity of 27 litres which gives it a range of 500 km on a full tank. It is underpinned by the Heartect-K platform, which is claimed to use 40 percent high tensile steel for better strength. This gives the car a taller stance, as well as a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Customization

Apart from the four trims, Maruti Suzuki is also offering two aesthetic styling packages called Energetic and Expedition. Both the packages add seat covers, skid plates, and external claddings, among others. The company is also offering alloy wheels, bumper and grille garnishes, and aftermarket infotainment systems. This gives the customer a wide range of options to customize his vehicle post purchase.

Cost-effectivenes