Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India launches top-end variant of Freestyle starting at Rs 7.69 lakh

The new introduction, Freestyle Flair, is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Ford India on Wednesday launched a top-end variant of its compact utility vehicle Ford Freestyle at introductory prices of Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) ahead of the festive season.

The new introduction, Freestyle Flair, is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2 litre engine with a peak power of 96 PS and is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5 litre engine with peak power of 100 PS and is tagged at Rs 8.79 lakh. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission, it added.

The Freestyle Flair is equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking and automatic air-conditioner, among others.

It also features Ford's global mobility solution FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost.

The factory-fitted cloud-connected device allows owners to perform several vehicle operations such as check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty in real-time, the statement said.

The new vehicle also comes with six airbags along with other safety features such as intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with electronic stability control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations, the company said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Ford Freestyle #Ford India #Technology

