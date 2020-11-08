172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|fireball-vs-stellar-vs-supernova-which-royal-enfield-meteor-350-should-you-buy-6088711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fireball vs Stellar vs Supernova: Which Royal Enfield Meteor 350 should you buy?

Royal Enfield is also offering over five lakh customisation options for any of the three variants to truly personalise your choice of Meteor using the RE app or the MakeItYours page on the company’s website.

Moneycontrol News

Royal Enfield just dropped the Meteor 350 at starting price of Rs 1.76 lakh. Available in Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova trims, all variants have their own personal nuances that make the bike unique.

Fireball

Fireball Yellow

Close

The Fireball variant is your entry into the Meteor 350 family. The Fireball is the most basic bike and looks very similar to the Thunderbird X that it essentially replaces. The bike gets blacked out parts and is available in two colour options – Red and Yellow. Rims are basic alloys with body coloured lining. This is the variant that costs Rs 1.76 lakh.

related news

Stellar

Stellar Red_Front

The Stellar takes a step further by adding a backrest and a chrome exhaust. It is available in three colour options – Blue, Black, and Red, and it gets 3D badging instead of the vinyls on the Fireball. Rims are still alloys, but it misses out on the body coloured lining. The Stellar variant is priced at Rs 1.81 lakh.

Supernova

Supernova Brown rear

The Supernova sits at the top of the variants lists and adds a touring screen and chrome plated indicator housings. Additionally, the Supernova also gets a two-tone paint scheme, body matching seats and backrest, machined alloys, and a 3D logo and chrome exhaust like the Stellar. The Supernova is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh.

Royal Enfield is also offering over five lakh customisation options for any of the three variants to truly personalise your choice of Meteor using the RE app or the MakeItYours page on the company’s website.

The Royal Enfield Meteor is powered by a 349cc air cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.2 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque. The engine now uses balancer shafts and SOHC which should reduce vibrations in the bike significantly.

The Meteor is also essentially an all new bike, different from the Thunderbird as it does away with the double-cradle frame in favour of a double-downtube frame like its competitors. Speaking of which, the Meteor 350 competes with the Jawa and Jawa 42, Benelli Imperiale 400, and the Honda H’ness CB350.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Royal Enfield #Royal Enfield Meteor350 #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.