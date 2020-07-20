Ducati Panigale V2 bookings open in India: All you need to know

Italian superbike maker Ducati on July 20 opened pre-bookings for its upcoming BS6 version of Ducati Panigale V2 motorcycle model in India.

"The motorcycle will be launched in India very soon, and more details will be shared at the time of its launch," the company said.

All you need to know about Ducati Panigale V2 bookings

> Initial booking amount: The bike can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh at dealerships

> Cities where Panigale V2 can be booked: Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

> Delivery date: Immediately after launch.

> USPs of Ducati Panigale: Unlike the outgoing model, the Panigale V2 features a single-sided X, a moulded around refined monocoque frame and an extensive fairing. The new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair.

"Considering the overwhelming inquiries for launch of the Panigale V2, we are confident the bike will do well in the market by offering an unmatched Ducati riding experience to enthusiasts who're looking to step into the world of riding on the racetrack and also to more experienced riders," said Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra.