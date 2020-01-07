App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSVI-compliant Suzuki Access 125 launched at Rs 64,800

The Access 125 is offered in two variants including standard and Special Edition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki has officially announced the price list of the BSVI-compliant Access 125 in India after its unveiling in December last year. The Japanese bikemaker has made subtle updates to the scooter apart from giving it a BSVI engine.

The Access 125 is offered in two variants including standard and Special Edition. The Special Edition gets aesthetic upgrades such as circular rearview mirrors in a chrome finish, tan brown seat, brown interior panels and special edition logo on the side panels. It also gets a USB charging socket along with standard alloy wheels.

Suzuki has equipped the scooter with a BSVI-compliant 124cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which makes 8.7 PS of maximum power and 10 Nm of peak torque. Though the maximum power figure remains unchanged, the fuel-injected scooter makes 0.2 Nm of peak torque less than its carburetted counterpart.

Speaking on the development, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We have entered a new era of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of our first BS-6 compliant product, the All-New Suzuki Access 125. We believe that with the launch of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 complaint version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.”

The company will pit the scooter against the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Fi, the Honda Activa 125 and the recently launched Yamaha Fascino 125. It gets an updated price range of Rs 64,800 to Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 6,500 more than its predecessor.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Access 125 #Auto #Suzuki #Technology #trends

