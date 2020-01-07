BSVI-compliant Suzuki Access 125 launched at Rs 64,800

Suzuki has officially announced the price list of the BSVI-compliant Access 125 in India after its unveiling in December last year. The Japanese bikemaker has made subtle updates to the scooter apart from giving it a BSVI engine.

The Access 125 is offered in two variants including standard and Special Edition. The Special Edition gets aesthetic upgrades such as circular rearview mirrors in a chrome finish, tan brown seat, brown interior panels and special edition logo on the side panels. It also gets a USB charging socket along with standard alloy wheels.

Suzuki has equipped the scooter with a BSVI-compliant 124cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which makes 8.7 PS of maximum power and 10 Nm of peak torque. Though the maximum power figure remains unchanged, the fuel-injected scooter makes 0.2 Nm of peak torque less than its carburetted counterpart.

Speaking on the development, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We have entered a new era of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of our first BS-6 compliant product, the All-New Suzuki Access 125. We believe that with the launch of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 complaint version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.”