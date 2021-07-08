BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India starting at Rs 22.45 lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2021 versions of the R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure in India starting at a price of Rs 20.45 lakh.

These new ADVs get a host of upgrades for the new model year, most of which are on the tech features side.

In terms of design, there haven’t been many changes made to the R 1250 bikes. They get the basic colour scheme as well as the Triple Black and Rallye Variant. Also on offer is the ‘40 years GS’ edition which will be taken off the board from next year.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life-changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure.”

As far as updates are concerned, these bikes get new cornering lights which include a swivelling headlamp, heated rider and pillion seats as well as heated grips with five heat settings. The Adventure on the other hand also gets a storage compartment, enduro footrests as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system.

BMW has also added Pro riding modes – Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro – and have updated the hill-start assist system on the bikes.

Powering both the bikes is a 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine with variant valve timing. This engine is capable of churning out 134PS of power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

In terms of pricing, the standard BMW R 1250 GS is priced at Rs 20.45 lakh while the tops-spec R 1250 GS Adventure is priced at Rs 22.40 lakh.