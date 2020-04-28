App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW iX3 all-electric SUV images leaked ahead of debut

The BMW iX3 is powered by a 70 kWh battery and a motor that churns out 270 PS of power.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW gearing up to debut its full line-up of electric cars starting with the iX3, an all-electric SUV, later this year. Now, an image has made its way to the internet showing the iX3 in its final production form.

It also incorporates the company’s fifth gen EV hardware. With this, BMW has managed to package together the electric motor, the transmission and power electronics resulting in decent weight-savings and ultimately efficiency. The BMW iX3 is expected to be able to allow for about 400 km of range from a full battery.







Design-wise, BMW seems to have based the iX3 off of the X3 SUV, just in case the name wasn’t enough. Changes, however, can be seen in the differently shaped kidney grille inserts, blue accents on the more aerodynamic rear bumper and the side skirts. The wheels too are designed to be more aerodynamic to help with range.

After the BMW iX3, BMW is expected to unveil the iNext SUV and the i4 sedan. We are still waiting for official word on the iX3’s global debut and nothing yet on an Indian unveiling.

However, given that the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi e-tron have already been confirmed, we can be reasonably certain that we will see this car on Indian shores.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW iX3 #Technology

