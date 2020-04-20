App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW India head Rudratej Singh passes away

Singh, who was affectionately called ‘Rudy’ had succeeded Vikram Pawah to the position

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW Group India head Rudratej Singh breathed his last on April 20 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Singh, 46, who was affectionately called 'Rudy', joined BMW in August 2019 after spending four years with Royal Enfield, rising to the post of global president.

Prior to this, he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Singh graduated from Delhi University and held an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

Close

Under Singh, BMW managed to beat Mercedes for the first time in seven year in quarterly sales numbers. BMW and group brand Mini sold 2,482 units in Q1 2020 while Mercedes-Benz sold 2,386 units.

related news

In 2019, BMW retained its second position clocking sales of 9,641 units, a drop of 13 percent compared to 11,105 units sold during 2018.

BMW Motorrad, however, continued its winning run in the premium motorcycle segment with sales of 2,403 motorcycles, up 10 per cent as compared with 2,187 units in 2018. In the Q1 of 2020 BMW Motorrad saw sales surge by 72 percent to 1,024 units compared to the same quarter last year.

His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India, BMW India said in a release.

Singh passing away takes place less than two weeks after the death of Mihir Dayal, director of sales, BMW India. Dayal succumbed to cancer.

Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer, BMW Group India has been appointed as the President (act.) in the interim.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Business #Technology

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.