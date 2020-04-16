App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jan-Mar quarter sales: BMW pips Mercedes to top position

BMW sold 2,482 units in Q1 2020 while Mercedes-Benz sold 2,386 units. BMW India sales comprised two brands - BMW (2,365 units) and Mini (117 units).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BMW has regained the top spot in India's luxury car market after a gap of seven years beating Mercedes-Benz.

The sales numbers shared by the two companies pertain to the January-March quarter (Q1) of 2020.

BMW sold 2,482 units in Q1 2020 while Mercedes-Benz sold 2,386 units. BMW India sales comprised two brands - BMW (2,365 units) and Mini (117 units).

Close

Mercedes-Benz, which has held onto its top position since 2015, is the leader in yearly sales.

related news

In 2019, the three-pointed star brand clocked sales of 13,768 units as against 9,641 units sold by BMW during the same year.

During Q1 of 2019, BMW clocked its highest-ever Jan-Mar quarterly sales in India at 2,982 units while Mercedes-Benz sold 3,885 units.

Over 50 percent of BMW’s sales during Q1, 2020 came from the locally-produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range such as the X1, X3, X5 and the X7. A strong contribution also came from the 5 Series and the 3 Series, the company said in a statement.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business. The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the government to issue a lockdown forcing auto companies to shut manufacturing and assembly operations while forcing dealers to down shutters to arrest the spread.

This is not the only ranking upset India has seen in recent times. Last year Tata Motors claimed that its two British brands Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) had assumed the number three spot in India’s 32,000 units a year luxury car market toppling another German giant Audi.

"BMW Group India has introduced innovative, contactless and safe ways to meet the requirements of existing as well as potential customers together with dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong backbone of processes. Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance," Singh added.

Despite the severity of the downturn there will be no slowdown in pace of new model launches. Mercedes will launch the all-new GLS and the A-Class limousine.

"We started 2020 on a high note and our existing as well as newly launched products continued to draw customer traction till the time sales came to a complete stop, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes, BMW and Audi together control more than 80 percent of all luxury cars sold in India. JLR, Volvo and Lexus are some of the other luxury brands.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Business #Mercedes-Benz #Technology

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.