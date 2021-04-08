Auto registrations continue falling, down 28.64% YoY in March 2021, says FADA

Tractors and passenger vehicles sustained healthy momentum by growing 29.21 percent and 28.39 percent YoY, respectively. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released its vehicle registration data for March 2021 on April 8.

As per the data released, March auto registrations continued to fall by -28.64 percent year-on-year (YoY) but grew 10.05 percent month-on-month (MoM).

Meanwhile, tractors and passenger vehicles (PV) sustained healthy momentum by growing 29.21 percent and 28.39 percent YoY, respectively, on a low base, transition from BS-IV to BS-VI and India going under lockdown last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles (CV) fell by -35.26 percent, -50.72 percent and -42.20 percent on YoY basis, respectively.

