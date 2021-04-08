English
Auto registrations continue falling, down 28.64% YoY in March 2021, says FADA

As per the data released, March auto registrations continued to fall by -28.64 percent year-on-year (YoY) but grew 10.05 percent month-on-month (MoM).

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released its vehicle registration data for March 2021 on April 8.

As per the data released, March auto registrations continued to fall by -28.64 percent year-on-year (YoY) but grew 10.05 percent month-on-month (MoM).

Meanwhile, tractors and passenger vehicles (PV) sustained healthy momentum by growing 29.21 percent and 28.39 percent YoY, respectively, on a low base, transition from BS-IV to BS-VI and India going under lockdown last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles (CV) fell by -35.26 percent, -50.72 percent and -42.20 percent on YoY basis, respectively.

(This is a developing story, please stay tuned for more updates)
TAGS: #Auto #Business #coronavirus #FADA #growth #India
first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:51 am

