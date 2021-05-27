Auto companies donate 2,030 oxygen cylinders, add 4,500 hospital beds and 20 relief camps to fight Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki has started a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Gujarat in partnership with Zydus Hospitals.

Automotive companies have cumulatively donated more than 2,030 oxygen cylinders and 4,404 oxygen concentrators, set up permanent and temporary hospitals with a capacity of more than 4,475 beds in the collective fight against Covid-19.

In addition, 27 oxygen generating plants, more than 132 ventilators, 349 BiPAP machines and 250 HFNCs (High-Flow Nasal Cannulas), 20 Covid-19 relief camps and 35 mobile units have been offered by the automotive industry, a statement from the lobby bodies of vehicle makers (SIAM) and parts suppliers (ACMA) said.

Some automotive companies like Maruti Suzuki halted production to ramp-up the supply of oxygen for medical purposes. Maruti Suzuki recently opened a hospital in the Ahmedabad district in partnership with Zydus Hospitals. Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Volvo and Omega Seiki Mobility have also opened hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

‘Since the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, the auto industry continues to contribute PPE kits, masks, meals, dry ration kits, thermometers, pulse oximeters and basic medicines to the society. More than 60 lakh of these have been distributed during the second wave in April-May 2021’, said the statement.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said, “The industry has taken several measures across the country to support and strengthen the medical and healthcare infrastructure by donating medical equipment, oxygen concentrators and cylinders, hospitals beds, and setting up of hospitals and oxygen relief camps, amongst others.”

Several auto companies have vaccinated more than 90 percent of their employees in the age group of 45 year and above. In addition, companies such as Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Escorts and TVS Motor Company have rolled out benefit programmes for the family of employees who lost their battle against Covid-19. These include continued payment of salary, funding of children’s education till graduation and extended health insurance.