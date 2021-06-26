Aston Martin Vantage Roadster unveiled to celebrate 100 years of A3

Only three Vantage Roadster A3 will ever be produced

To celebrate 100 years of the A3, Aston Martin has unveiled a limited edition Vantage Roadster A3 complete with aesthetic flourishes to make it special.

The Vantage Roadster A3 is going to be extremely limited in that only three units will ever be produced. The model was commissioned by Aston Martin’s oldest retailer HWM in partnership with their bespoke Q division.

In terms of exterior styling, the Vantage Roadster A3 will get an all-black treatment. The grille is now completely black with a shiny new aluminium surround, the wheels are also forged black 18-inch alloys and the paint scheme, too, is black. To provide contrast, the brake callipers are bronze.

On the inside, you get to see chestnut tan leather as well as stitching. The main scheme, however, is black and the dial gauges get a pretty brass surround.

Powering the limited-edition car is the same 4-litre twin-turbocharged engine as the standard Vantage. This Mercedes-AMG sourced V8 is capable of producing 510 PS of power and 685 Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Roadster A3 is able to sprint from zero to 100 km per hour (kmph)in about 3.5 seconds. It reaches a top speed of 306 kmph.

To celebrate the A3 legacy, Aston Martin is holding a celebration where the restored original A3 will go on display. There will be other Aston Martins on display as well such as the Lagonda vehicles and the Gaydon-era sports cars.

Aston Martin launched the Vantage brand in India in 2018, ut don’t expect this limited edition to make it to our shores. With only three cars, it won’t be a surprise that you never get to see it at all.