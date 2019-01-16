2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Some other worthy competitors in India

Maruti Suzuki officially revealed the 2019 Wagon R yesterday, and with it, brought a flood of memories for IndianS across the country. With the decades old car making a fresh start in the Indian market, here are a few other hatchbacks it will lock horns with.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Though it is a sibling to the Wagon R that shares the same platform, the Swift would not want to lose its title as a sporty hatchback, and the latest iteration with a refined 1.3-litre engine and a smoother gearbox will offer some serious competition.

Hyundai elite i20

The Korean manufacturer brought the i20 to India almost two decades ago, but even the latest gen elite i20 is a crowd puller. With its sleek, design, and a roomier cabin, the Elite i20 is a viable option to the Wagon R.

Renault Kwid

Though the French car maker has had a rough patch for a while, its budget hatchback, the Kwid fared fairly well in the Indian markets. Becoming one of the highest selling hatches, the Kwid will surely make its presence felt.

Volkswagen Polo

The German giant Volkswagen does not seem to believe in less power. So the entire lineup of the Polo, including the GT and the Golf, has a lot of hatchbacks with serious power figures. That, combined with a rugged body, could pose as a threat.

Tata Tiago

Not to be left behind is the Tata Tiago. Tata is a very india oriented company and the Tiago has done everything to keep Indian needs in mind. Competing with such an India-centric brand will be tricky.