Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X laptops launched in India

Asus recently announced new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India. The line-up includes the new Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and Vivobook 16X. Asus’ new Zenbook and Vivobook models are equipped with AMD 5000 and 6000 series mobile processors.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 16X, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Prices

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India starts from Rs 99,990. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 16X prices in India start from Rs 59,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively. The three new Asus laptops will be available at Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED Specs

The Asus ZenBook S13 OLED can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 7 6800U processor paired with RDNA 2 graphics. The new ZenBook also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The laptop packs a large 67 WHrs battery for long battery life with 65W fast charging. The notebook features a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with touch support.

The screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and is Pantone validated. The panel also supports Dolby Vision, VESA certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, and has a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Asus Zenbook S 13 also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The ZenBook S 13 OLED is available in Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon colours.

Asus Vivobook 16X Specs

The Asus ZenBook S13 OLED can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 6800H processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics. The new ZenBook also comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop packs a 50 WHr battery with 50W fast charging.

The Vivobook 16X sports a 16-inch Full HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits of peak brightness. The notebook also boasts stereo speakers with SonicMaster for sound tuning. The Vivobook 16X is available in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colours.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Specs

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED features the same battery, memory, CPU, and GPU as the Vivobook 16X. The new Vivobook Pro sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate as well as Dolby Vision and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display is capable of delivering up to 600 nits of brightness and of VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black 600. Lastly, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes in Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue colours.