Asus to launch Zenfone 6 on May 16

The Mobile World Conference (MWC) may have got over, but smartphone manufacturers are still teasing specifications or looks of their upcoming smartphones. Amongst them is Asus, which has announced the launch of its next flagship device— Asus Zenfone 6.

Asus announced about the launch event on its Twitter handle. The 30-second teaser video shows the journey of the Zenfone smartphone series over the years and in the end, Asus says the Zenfone 6 would ‘defy ordinary’.

Earlier, an advertisement of the flagship was spotted during the MWC 2019 which had an announcement date of May 14.

The ad had a picture of the smartphone with no bezels or notch. The updated video teaser states that the Zenfone 6 would be launched on May 16. Based on the updates, it is speculated that Asus Zenfone 6 would have a slider design or pop-up camera if the company decides to ditch any kind of notch. No other details where provided. We can expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 to power the smartphone as the current flagship has the Snapdragon 845.

The company has been successful in keeping the specs under wraps as there are no new rumours or leaks available online. However, some reports suggest that the device would have a 16:9 display without any cut-out or notch. A prototype of the Zenfone 6 made its way online that showed the same design as that of the Zenfone 5 and 5Z. The device is also said to feature a triple camera setup at the back and a home button on the front that would double as a fingerprint scanner. Other rumours suggested the Zenfone 6 would have a water-drop notch, which doesn’t match with the advertisement picture by Asus.

The Zenfone 6 will be a successor to the current flagship device- The Zenfone 5Z. The 5z was launched in India for Rs 29,999. The current flagship has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super IPS+ display and a resolution of 1080*2246. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6/8GB RAM and a dual camera setup with a 12 MP f/1.8 primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.