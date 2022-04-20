English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple to increase use of recycled materials in all its products

    Apple said that nearly 20 percent of the parts used for products in 2021 were recycled.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Apple has announced that it is going to increase the use of recycled materials for its products. The company has introduced recycled gold to the manufacturing process and doubled the use of recycled tungsten. The use of recycled rare earth elements and cobalt has also been increased.

    Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 series to get improved selfie cameras, iPhone 14 Pro display to be made exclusively by Samsung

    According to the company, nearly 20% of the materials used in the manufacturing process in 2021 were recycled. Apple said this was the highest-ever use of recycled content by it.

    For Earth Day (April 22), Apple will share new ways that customers can help support funds such as World Wildlife Fund, using Apple Pay.

    “As people around the world join in celebrating Earth Day, we are making real progress in our work to address the climate crisis and to one day make our products without taking anything from the earth,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Our rapid pace of innovation is already helping our teams use today’s products to build tomorrow’s, and as our global supply chain transitions to clean power, we are charting a path for other companies to follow,” Jackson added.

    Also Read: iPhone adds 'pregnant man', other gender neutral emoji in new update. But internet is not happy

    Apple claimed that its products in 2021 included 45 percent recycled rare earth elements, 30 percent recycled tin that was used in iPhone's, iPad's, AirPods and Mac devices, 13 percent recycled cobalt that was used in iPhone batteries, and recycled gold which was used in the main cameras for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AirPods #Apple #iPad #iPhone #Mac #recycled content
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 05:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.