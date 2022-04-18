iPhone adds 'pregnant man', other gender neutral emoji in new update. But internet is not happy

In what is being perceived as a woke move, Apple has released 'pregnant man', 'pregnant person' and other gender-neutral emojis to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.
The 35 new emoticons also include a gender-neutral 'person with crown' emoji to go alongside the king and queen.This, however, has not gone down well with several iPhone users. Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men.
Is it a pregnant man emoji or just me after an all you can eat pizza buffet? #oklaed pic.twitter.com/lLgXvdJjpz
— Dr. Jason James (@James409Jason) April 17, 2022
I’m sick of the lies and I’m going to tell the truth about this. Someone has to do it! I’m that person! It’s not a pregnant man! It’s a man with a beer belly and this is how men can now be accepted without fear of the beer! LOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/KGhMUs71hiApril 18, 2022
Hey @Apple what’s this emoji?
A ‘pregnant man’ or are you ‘fat shaming’?
You bunch of goofballs.— Thomas Rossini (@TommyRo) April 18, 2022
Others, however, were harsher in their criticism and slammed Apple for its "wokeness".
Time to throw away my #iphone. They added an emoji of a "gender neutral pregnant man." Wtf @Apple pic.twitter.com/7QFnurOBuP— Kara (@arakszabo) April 18, 2022
There will never be a pregnant man ever. I don’t care what Apple says. https://t.co/IgauGxvNXK
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2022
There is no such thing as a pregnant man @apple! You are promoting mental illness in all your wokeness! Give me a break!— Brett Stevenson (@Bas4runner) April 18, 2022
WTF? Pregnant man emoji Apple iOS 15.4 (Emojipedia blog)
The world is on and this is what needed to be fixed right now? #Apple #Woke-ass bullshit pic.twitter.com/b3wYG0zV3R— Buck (@BuckFullerton) April 17, 2022
Nice to see @Apple adding the pregnant man emoji. It will go perfect with the unicorn emoji since you know, both are just fantasy and don't really exist. #mondaythoughts— USMCIrish (@AR15Marine) April 18, 2022
In October 2019, Apple took a step to make its emoji more inclusive with the addition of a "gender-neutral" option for nearly every human emoji in its system.Many of the new emojis focused on inclusivity: There are symbols for deaf and blind people, and even options to choose the skin color of each person in emoji featuring multiple people.
