iPhone adds 'pregnant man', other gender neutral emoji in new update. But internet is not happy

The 'pregnant man' is only one of the 35 gender neutral emojis Apple released in its latest upgrade. (Image credit: @FieryNature2020/Twitter)

In what is being perceived as a woke move, Apple has released 'pregnant man', 'pregnant person' and other gender-neutral emojis to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.

The 35 new emoticons also include a gender-neutral 'person with crown' emoji to go alongside the king and queen.



Is it a pregnant man emoji or just me after an all you can eat pizza buffet? #oklaed pic.twitter.com/lLgXvdJjpz

— Dr. Jason James (@James409Jason) April 17, 2022

This, however, has not gone down well with several iPhone users. Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men.



Hey @Apple what’s this emoji?

A ‘pregnant man’ or are you ‘fat shaming’?

You bunch of goofballs. April 18, 2022

Others, however, were harsher in their criticism and slammed Apple for its "wokeness".



Time to throw away my #iphone. They added an emoji of a "gender neutral pregnant man." Wtf @Apple pic.twitter.com/7QFnurOBuP — Kara (@arakszabo) April 18, 2022





There will never be a pregnant man ever. I don’t care what Apple says. https://t.co/IgauGxvNXK

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2022



There is no such thing as a pregnant man @apple! You are promoting mental illness in all your wokeness! Give me a break! — Brett Stevenson (@Bas4runner) April 18, 2022





WTF? Pregnant man emoji Apple iOS 15.4 (Emojipedia blog)

The world is on and this is what needed to be fixed right now? #Apple #Woke-ass bullshit pic.twitter.com/b3wYG0zV3R — Buck (@BuckFullerton) April 17, 2022



Nice to see @Apple adding the pregnant man emoji. It will go perfect with the unicorn emoji since you know, both are just fantasy and don't really exist. #mondaythoughts — USMCIrish (@AR15Marine) April 18, 2022

In October 2019, Apple took a step to make its emoji more inclusive with the addition of a "gender-neutral" option for nearly every human emoji in its system.

Many of the new emojis focused on inclusivity: There are symbols for deaf and blind people, and even options to choose the skin color of each person in emoji featuring multiple people.





