English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    iPhone adds 'pregnant man', other gender neutral emoji in new update. But internet is not happy

    Apple's move, however, has not gone down well with several Apple users. Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men while others slammed it for its "wokeness".

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
    The 'pregnant man' is only one of the 35 gender neutral emojis Apple released in its latest upgrade. (Image credit: @FieryNature2020/Twitter)

    The 'pregnant man' is only one of the 35 gender neutral emojis Apple released in its latest upgrade. (Image credit: @FieryNature2020/Twitter)


    In what is being perceived as a woke move, Apple has released 'pregnant man', 'pregnant person' and other gender-neutral emojis to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.

    The 35 new emoticons also include a gender-neutral 'person with crown' emoji to go alongside the king and queen.

    This, however, has not gone down well with several iPhone users. Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men.



    Others, however, were harsher in their criticism and slammed Apple for its "wokeness".





    In October 2019, Apple took a step to make its emoji more inclusive with the addition of a "gender-neutral" option for nearly every human emoji in its system.

    Many of the new emojis focused on inclusivity: There are symbols for deaf and blind people, and even options to choose the skin color of each person in emoji featuring multiple people.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #gender neutral emoji #iPhone #pregnant man #pregnant man emoji
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 07:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.