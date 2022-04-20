English
    Apple iPhone 14 series to get improved selfie cameras, iPhone 14 Pro display to be made exclusively by Samsung

    iPhone 14 mini could be swapped out for a new iPhone 14 Max, which will be a bigger version of the vanilla iPhone 14 with a larger screen and battery.

    April 20, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

    While we are still a long way from the launch of the iPhone 14 series, some rumours about the upcoming iPhones have surfaced online. According to new reports, the iPhone 14 series is set to get a selfie camera upgrade, while the compact iPhone mini may be discontinued.

    According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2022 iPhone 14 models will get new and improved front cameras. In a tweet, Kuo notes that the four new iPhone 14 models will get an updated selfie camera with AF (autofocus) and switch to about an f/1.9 aperture.

    For comparison, all four iPhone 13 models use a selfie camera with fixed-focus and an f/2.2 aperture. The addition of autofocus will help with better focusing during video calls, while taking selfies, or self-portraits. Additionally, the wider aperture could result in better low light photography and a shallower depth of field.

    Kuo also notes that there will be four new iPhone 14 models in his tweet, despite rumours that Apple would be ditching the iPhone 14 mini. This is likely because the iPhone 14 mini will be swapped out for a new iPhone 14 Max, which will be a bigger version of the vanilla iPhone 14 with a larger screen and battery.

    Additionally, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, obtained via Mashable, suggests the forthcoming iPhone 14 line-up could feature satellite connectivity technology. The presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem will enable iPhones to communicate via satellites. However, this feature is only said to work in case of emergencies.

    In other news, industry expert Ross Young claims that Apple is planning to rely exclusively on Samsung for the OLED panels used on the iPhone 14 Pros. Samsung will use other suppliers, including Samsung, LG, and BOE Technology for the screens of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



