Vijay Sales announces Apple Days sale, deals on iPhone 13, MacBook, iPad and more

Vijay Sales is holding its popular Apple Days sale on its online store and at authorised retail outlets. The sale will last till April 21 and offers deals on the iPhone 13 and 13 pro smartphones along with iPhone SE third generation and iPad Air 5th Generation, among other devices.

The iPhone 13, which is normally priced at Rs 79,990 will be available for as low as Rs 58,900. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 71,900 during the sale.

There are few hoops to jump through to avail the complete offer. First, you must use an HDFC Bank card for a Rs 5,000 cashback amount, and exchange your old smartphone. If your smartphone carries minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000, then Vijay Sales will add an additional Rs 3,000 extra to your exchange value.

You can also get a free wireless charging pad along with the purchase of iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. During the sale period, the starting price of Apple devices has also been revised.

The base variant of the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 66,900, the 13 Pro is available for Rs 1,12,300 and the iPhone Pro Max starts at Rs 1,22,000.

The iPad 9th Generation tablet starts at Rs 26,900, the iPad Air 5th Generation is priced at Rs 49,800, the iPad Air 4th Generation is available for Rs 43,400, and the iPad Pro is on sale for Rs 64,700.

Apple's MacBook's are also part of the sale, with the MacBook Air with M1 starting at Rs 77,900, the MacBook Pro with M1 priced at Rs 1,03,690 and the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro starts at Rs 1,70,900.

Apple's Watch Series 7 starts from Rs 36,500 and the Apple Watch SE is available for Rs 26,200. There are discounts on the AirPods 2nd Generation as well, with a revised price of Rs 10,790, Rs 15,690 for AirPods 3rd Generation, while the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max have been priced at Rs 18,890 and Rs 52,990, respectively. There are additional offers on more Apple accessories and cashbacks on HDFC Cards.





