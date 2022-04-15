English
    Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips

    Reuters
    April 15, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    Apple Inc has started internal testing of several Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing developer logs.

    The company is testing at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips – the successors to the current M1 line – with third-party apps in its App store, according to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter, the report said.

    Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the report added.

    In March, Apple introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple’s move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.

    Last year, Apple announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp.

    Apple was not immediately available for Reuters request for a comment.

     



    Tags: #Apple #Mac
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 06:40 am
