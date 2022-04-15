Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips

Apple Inc has started internal testing of several Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing developer logs.

The company is testing at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips – the successors to the current M1 line – with third-party apps in its App store, according to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter, the report said.

Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the report added.

In March, Apple introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple’s move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.

Last year, Apple announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp.

Apple was not immediately available for Reuters request for a comment.





