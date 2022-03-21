Apple MacBook Air M2 launch timeline delayed, may be unveiled after iPhone 14 event

Apple M2 MacBook Air launch could take place in the second half of 2022.

Apple MacBook Air M2 launch timeline has reportedly been delayed. The upcoming Apple MacBook Air is rumoured to get some design changes and come with MagSafe support. As the rumoured moniker suggests, the new MacBook Air will launch with an M2 chip. Apple is yet to confirm the launch but a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the M2 MacBook Air launch has been delayed.

Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, stated that the M2 MacBook Air launch event will be hosted in the second half of 2022. The new MacBook was previously rumoured to launch during the first half of 2022. However, for reasons unknown, Apple is said to have pushed the launch to the second half of 2022.

The M1 MacBook Air was launched in November 2020 alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 and the M1 Mac mini. Apple might launch the new M2-powered Mac machines around the same timeline in 2022.

Design renders of the upcoming M2 MacBook Air have leaked in the past. It will no longer have the wedge shape and instead will feature a flat design like the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Apple will launch the MacBook Air in multiple colour options, including Blue and Green colour options. The MacBook Air will have two USB Type-C ports and a MagSafe charging port. There will not be a mini LED panel in the 13.3-inch MacBook Air.