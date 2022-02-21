Apple to launch new Macs with custom M2 chip sometime this year: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch several new Macs later this year. The new Macs, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac Pro, are rumoured to be powered by a mix of Apple M1 and M2 chips.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s newsletter, Apple is introducing a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all of which will be rumoured to use a new M2 chip. The M2 chip is expected to begin shipping this year and will replace the M1 chip.

Additionally, Apple will also be entering the third phase of its overhaul plan that will see the old Intel-based Macs replaced by ones with Apple’s custom silicon. Gurman also expects multiple models of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac Pro to be launched in 2022.

Gurman writes, “The M2’s CPU will probably be a bit speedier than the M1, but the chip should retain the same eight-core architecture. Graphics may get a boost, though, from seven or eight cores to nine or 10.” And based on the history of Mac chips, he expects to see a Pro and Max version of the new M2 chip show up on devices by 2023.

Apple’s first event of 2022 is expected to take place on March 8, although Gurman believes that the event will focus on the successor to the iPhone SE (2020). The event is expected to see the arrival of the 5G iPhone SE or iPhone SE 3 as well as a new iPad Air and at least one new Mac.