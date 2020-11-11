PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple M1-powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air price in India announced: Check all the details here

Apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air are all coming to India and will be available on sale starting November 17.

Moneycontrol News

Apple has launched two new MacBook models, namely the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. At the Apple Event called One More Thing, Apple also announced a new Mac mini. The USP of the three new products is that they get powdered by Apple’s first custom silicon for the Mac called the Apple M1 chip.

The new chip, Apple claims, is the fastest chip it has ever built. All the new M1-powered Macs are coming to India and will be available on sale starting November 17. What is the price of the new MacBook Air? This, along with the Mac mini and MacBook Pro price in India, detailed below.

Apple Mac mini price in India

The new Mac mini with M1 chip has been priced in India at Rs 64,900. For the price, users get 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration. There is also a higher storage configuration of the Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD priced at Rs 84,900 in India.

Mac mini with M1 chip will go on sale from November 17 in India.

Click here for Mac mini specifications and features

Apple MacBook Air price in India

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip price in India starts at Rs 92,900. For the price, users get a 7-core GPU MacBook Air with 256GB SSD. Apple is also making an 8-core GPU MacBook Air with 512GB SSD priced at Rs 1,17,900 in India.

Also check: Apple Event Highlights 

MacBook Air with M1 chip will go on sale from November 17 in India.

Click here for MacBook Air specifications and features

Apple MacBook Pro price in India

Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip price in India starts at Rs 1,22,900. For the price, users get the 8-core GPU MacBook Pro with 256GB SSD. There is also a 512GB SSD variant of the M1-powered MacBook Pro priced at Rs 1,42,900.

MacBook Pro with M1 chip will go on sale from November 17 in India.

Click here for MacBook Pro specifications and features
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Apple #Apple Event #Macbook #MacBook Air #Macbook Pro

