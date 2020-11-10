PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Nov 10, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event 2020 Live Updates | 'One more thing' kicks off at 11:30 pm, ARM-powered MacBooks, MacOS Big Sur, and more expected to arrive; where to live-stream

Apple Event 2020 will give us the first ARM-powered MacBooks as well as a rollout date for macOS Big Sur. AirTags and AirPods Studio are also expected to make their debut.

Apple is set to launch its last event of 2020 later today at 11:30 pm (IST). The event titled ‘One more thing’ can be streamed live on YouTube or Apple’s official website. Tonight’s Apple event will focus on the upcoming Macs, more precisely the new MacBook models powered by Apple Silicon.

Beyond the new ARM-powered Macs, Apple is also expected to provide an update on the rollout of macOS Big Sur. There are also speculations that the Cupertino-based tech giant will also unveil new over-the-ear headphones, called AirPods Studio and AirTags. The rumours suggest that Apple will only announce the AirPods Studio and AirTags, with a global rollout expected to come as late as next spring.
  • November 10, 2020 09:19 PM IST

    How to watch tonight's Apple ‘One more thing’ event live?

    You can watch tonight’s event live on Apple’s official YouTube channel or catch all the latest updates on our live blog right here.

  • November 10, 2020 09:24 PM IST

    Come what may, we are definitely going to see new products today. The Apple Store has gone down ahead of tonight’s event, something we saw before the launch of the iPhone 12 series and the new iPads.  

  • November 10, 2020 09:14 PM IST

    What time does Apple's 2020 event, titled ‘One more thing’ kick-off?

    Tonight at 11:30PM IST | 1PM ET | 10AM PT | 7PM BST.

