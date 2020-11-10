Apple Event 2020 Live Updates | 'One more thing' kicks off at 11:30 pm, ARM-powered MacBooks, MacOS Big Sur, and more expected to arrive; where to live-stream

Apple is set to launch its last event of 2020 later today at 11:30 pm (IST). The event titled ‘One more thing’ can be streamed live on YouTube or Apple’s official website. Tonight’s Apple event will focus on the upcoming Macs, more precisely the new MacBook models powered by Apple Silicon.

Beyond the new ARM-powered Macs, Apple is also expected to provide an update on the rollout of macOS Big Sur. There are also speculations that the Cupertino-based tech giant will also unveil new over-the-ear headphones, called AirPods Studio and AirTags. The rumours suggest that Apple will only announce the AirPods Studio and AirTags, with a global rollout expected to come as late as next spring.