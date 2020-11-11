Apple Event Highlights | New M1-powered MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini launched; India prices announced

Lastly, the M1-powered MacBook Pro. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro gets powered by the new Apple M1 silicon, replacing the older models with Intel x86 chip. The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro’s active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation. Apple also claims that the 8-core GPU is up to five times faster. With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous generation and the longest battery life ever on a Mac. Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro also features the Neural Engine for high-speed machine learning. There is also Secure Enclave for best-in-class security with features like Touch ID. Click here for more details.