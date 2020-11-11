Apple Event Highlights | New M1-powered MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini launched; India prices announced

Here are the key takeaways from the Apple event called One More Thing held on November 10. Pranav Hegde At the Apple Event called One More Thing, the company made several announcements revolving around future macs with the launch of Apple M1 - Apple's first custom silicon for the Mac. Apple also launched new MacBook models and a Mac Mini that draw power from the M1. Soon after the event, Apple announced the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro price in India. Here are the key takeaways from last night's Apple event called One More Thing. Starting with Apple M1, Apple claims that the M1 is the most powerful chip it has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. The new Mac chip features a unified memory architecture for improved performance and efficiency. M1 is based on a 5nm architecture and packs 16 billion transistors. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. Apple also announced three new Mac models that will feature its latest, fastest chipset. The MacBook Air is the first Mac to get powered by the M1 chip. With the M1 chip, MacBook Air speeds through intensive tasks from editing family photos to exporting videos for the web. The 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation, whereas the 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5x faster. The new MacBook Air comes without a fan and is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback — the longest battery life ever on a MacBook Air. Apple further claims that the M1-powered MacBook Air is faster than the chips in 98 percent of PC laptops sold in the past year. Click here for more details. The new M1-powered MacBook Air price in India is Rs 92,900 for the 256GB variant with 7-core GPU, whereas, in the US, it starts at $999 (roughly Rs 74,200). The 8-core GPU MacBook Air with M1 chip price in India is set at Rs 1,17,900 and comes with 512GB SSD. Apple has also launched the new Mac mini in India. The new Mac mini features an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation. There is also an 8-core GPU that delivers up to six times an increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac mini to handle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease. Apple claims that machine learning (ML) on Mac mini is 15 times faster over the previous generation, and 5x faster than the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range. Here are the various ports available on the new Mac mini with M1 chip. Mac mini price in India is set at Rs 64,900 for the 8GB / 256GB variant, whereas the 8GB/ 512GB model is priced at Rs 84,900. Lastly, the M1-powered MacBook Pro. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro gets powered by the new Apple M1 silicon, replacing the older models with Intel x86 chip. The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro’s active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation. Apple also claims that the 8-core GPU is up to five times faster. With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous generation and the longest battery life ever on a Mac. Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro also features the Neural Engine for high-speed machine learning. There is also Secure Enclave for best-in-class security with features like Touch ID. Click here for more details. MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,22,900 for the 8-core GPU variant with 256GB SSD. The 512GB SSD model is priced at Rs 1,42,900. Apple also announced the macOS Big Sur will roll out on November 12 worldwide. M1-powered Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini will be available on sale in India starting November 17. First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:30 am