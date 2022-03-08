Apple may launch a new iPhone SE today: Here is what we know so far

(Image: iPhone SE 2020 model)

Apple's first big event of 2022 is all set to kick off in just a few hours. The company is expected to make several announcements which may include new MacBooks, updates to iOS and iPad OS, and more.

The one thing that the rumour mill won't let die down, is that Apple may launch a new iPhone SE at the event. If that happens, then it will be interesting to see what Apple has in store for its entry-level iOS smartphone. It's also an important tool in Apple's arsenal as it battles Google's Android for smartphone supremacy. The reduced price of entry should entice a few fans over to Apple's ecosystem.

So what do we know about the new iPhone SE model you ask? Let's round up the rumour mill and lay out what we know so far about Apple's upcoming smartphone.

Also Read: Apple Event Live Updates | Apple Peek Performance event starts at 11:30 pm today, what to expect, how to watch the livestream

Design

Rumours have so far hinted that Apple won't be going crazy with the design of the iPhone SE. In fact, it is expected to have the same design as the current model, which was launched in 2020.

That means it is going to look very similar to the iPhone 8, with the possibility of a new dual-camera module replacing the single shooter on the 2020 SE.

Also Read: Apple Event Today | New iPhone 13 colour, iPhone SE 5G, Mac Studio and what more to expect

Hardware

This will be the big selling point, the iPhone SE 2022 will be 5G ready out of the box, which means we can expect the A15 SoC currently being used in the iPhone 13 line-up, and we all know how good the chip is.

Regardless of the SoC, 5G will remain the big USP since it will be the affordable Apple phone with 5G support. Apple may also reduce prices for the previous two generations of the iPhone SE, giving them new entry-level price points.

For reference the current pricing of the second generation iPhone SE starts at Rs. 42,500, and the new model is expected to start at the same price. The new base variant may also start at 64GB of internal storage, with additional 128GB and 256GB variants available as well.