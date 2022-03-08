Apple Event Live Updates | Apple Peek Performance event starts at 11:30 pm today, what to expect, how to watch the livestream

What iPad announcements can we expect today?
Apple is also rumoured to launch new iPad Air with the same design as the iPad Air 2020. The new additions will likely include an A15 Bionic or M1 chip. It will also get features like Centre Stage for FaceTime, which is found on the iPad Pro M1. The new iPad Air will feature the same design and come with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display.
At the back, the 2022 iPad Air will feature a 12MP rear camera setup found on the iPad Pro models that support 4K video capture. Other iPad Air 2022 features rumoured so far include stereo speakers in landscape mode, USB Type-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6, etc. It will also come in a new purple colour option.
