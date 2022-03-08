English
    March 08, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

    Apple Event Live Updates | Apple Peek Performance event starts at 11:30 pm today, what to expect, how to watch the livestream

    Apple Event Live Updates | Apple Peek Performance event starts at 11:30 pm today, new iPhone 13 colour, iPhone SE 5G, and Macs incoming.

    Apple Peek Performance event is set to kick off later tonight at 11:30 pm (IST). Peek Performance is Apple’s first event of 2022, and the company is expected to debut a ton of new products at the event. Apple is expected to launch its most affordable 5G iPhone at the Peek Performance event.

    Alongside, the iPad Air is said to come with upgraded specs. Apple is also expected to launch a new Mac
    Studio and a Studio Display at the Apple event. Apple’s new Mac will be powered by the company’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
    • March 08, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

      What iPad announcements can we expect today?

      Apple is also rumoured to launch new iPad Air with the same design as the iPad Air 2020. The new additions will likely include an A15 Bionic or M1 chip. It will also get features like Centre Stage for FaceTime, which is found on the iPad Pro M1. The new iPad Air will feature the same design and come with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display.

      At the back, the 2022 iPad Air will feature a 12MP rear camera setup found on the iPad Pro models that support 4K video capture. Other iPad Air 2022 features rumoured so far include stereo speakers in landscape mode, USB Type-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6, etc. It will also come in a new purple colour option.

      Also Read: Apple iPad Review: The budget iPad to buy in 2022?

    • March 08, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

      While the wait continues

      Let's take a brief moment to appreciate all the women in our lives on International Women's Day!

      Check out our Women's Day Special 

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

      Are we going to see iPhones at tonight’s Apple event?

      Yes, we are set to see a new iPhone SE model at tonight’s event. It will be the first iPhone SE model to support 5G connectivity and will likely be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE 3 or 2022 will sport a 4.7-inch LCD with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the back, the iPhone SE 5G camera housing will include a 12MP camera with TrueTone flash.

      Apple might launch the iPhone SE 5G with a 12MP front camera as well. It is said to launch in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2022 in red, white and black colours. The company is also expected to reveal a new colour option for the iPhone 13. 

      Apple currently offers the iPhone 13 in as many as five colours. In India, customers get to choose between Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product Red. The new iPhone 13 colour option will have a dark green shade, which is somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.  

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

      In preparation for the launch event, Apple's online store recently went down. The Apple Store going down hours ahead of a major product launch is customary and simply means Apple is set to add new products to its store.  

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

      What to expect from tonight’s Apple event?

      Apple is said to reveal multiple products at tonight’s event, one of which will be the new iPhone SE 2022, which will be Apple’s first 5G iPhone SE. We could also see a new iPhone 13 colour option and new Macs powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. A new Mac Studio could also debut at the Apple event on March 8. Apple is also rumoured to launch a new Studio Display at the Apple event. 

      New iPhone 13 colour, iPhone SE 5G, Mac Studio and what more to expect

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST

      Where can I watch Peek Performance?

      You can watch Apple’s event live on the company’s official YouTube channel or on Apple’s website. You can also stay tuned to our blog for live updates. We will also have the livestream embedded into the blog before the event kicks off.

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

      What time does tonight’s Apple event start?

      Apple’s Peek Performance event will kick off at 11:30PM IST | 1PM ET | 10AM PT | 7PM BST. 

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

      What is the name of tonight’s Apple event?

      Tonight's Apple event is called “Peek Performance,” which does suggest that Apple might be gearing up to launch its most powerful Mac PC yet. 

