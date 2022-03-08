Apple Event Live Updates | Apple Peek Performance event starts at 11:30 pm today, what to expect, how to watch the livestream

March 08, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

Are we going to see iPhones at tonight’s Apple event?

Yes, we are set to see a new iPhone SE model at tonight’s event. It will be the first iPhone SE model to support 5G connectivity and will likely be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE 3 or 2022 will sport a 4.7-inch LCD with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the back, the iPhone SE 5G camera housing will include a 12MP camera with TrueTone flash.

Apple might launch the iPhone SE 5G with a 12MP front camera as well. It is said to launch in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2022 in red, white and black colours. The company is also expected to reveal a new colour option for the iPhone 13.

Apple currently offers the iPhone 13 in as many as five colours. In India, customers get to choose between Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product Red. The new iPhone 13 colour option will have a dark green shade, which is somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.