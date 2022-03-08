Apple Event Today | New iPhone 13 colour, iPhone SE 5G, Mac Studio and what more to expect

Apple event on March 8 will be hosted virtually where we can expect the new iPhone SE 5G and more.

iPhone SE 5G launch could take place at the Apple event today. The company is expected to launch its most affordable 5G iPhone at the Peek Performance event. Alongside, the iPad Air is said to come with upgraded specs. Apple is also expected to launch a new Mac Studio and a Studio Display at the Apple event. Here is everything that you need to know about the Apple event on March 8.

Apple event: What to expect

iPhone SE 5G

The most rumoured product ahead of the Apple event on March 8 is the new iPhone SE 5G. Apple is rumoured to launch the device with 5G network support. The company’s most affordable iPhone could come with an A15 Bionic chip under the hood, which is also found on the iPhone 13 (Review) and the iPhone 13 Pro (Review).

It will sport a 4.7-inch LCD with thick bezels at the top and bottom. There will be a Home button for Touch ID. On the back, the iPhone SE 5G camera housing will include a 12MP camera with TrueTone flash. Apple might launch the iPhone SE 5G with a 12MP front camera as well. It is said to launch in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apple will launch the phone in red, white and black colours.

iPad Air 5/ iPad Air 2022

Apple is also rumoured to launch new iPad Air with the same design as the iPad Air 2020. The new additions include an Apple A15 Bionic or the M1 chip found on the MacBook Pro 13-inch. It will also get features like Centre Stage for FaceTime, which is found on the iPad Pro M1.

The new iPad Air will feature the same design and come with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display. The touch ID button will be on the power button placed at the top edge of the screen. At the back, the 2022 iPad Air will feature a 12MP rear camera setup found on the iPad Pro models that support 4K video capture. Other iPad Air 2022 features rumoured so far include stereo speakers in landscape mode, USB Type-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6, etc. It will also come in a new purple colour option.

M2 MacBook Pro

Apple is also rumoured to announce a new M2 chip, which will come as an upgrade over the M1 chip launched in 2020. The new Apple silicon, as expected, will be more powerful than the M1 chip but will still sit below the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The Apple M2 chip is said to feature an 8-core CPU with up to 9 or 10-core GPU. The M1 chip, in comparison, has 7 and 8-core GPU options.

It is said to debut in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is unlikely to get a major design refresh. There will not be a Touch Bar and the 13-inch Pro machine will come with two USB Type-C ports. The MacBook Pro is also unlikely to get premium features like the mini LED display, 120Hz refresh rate support, etc.

Mac Studio

A new Mac Studio could also debut at the Apple event on March 8. It will be about four inches taller than the Mac mini but shorter than the Mac Pro. The desktop is said to get the same square-shaped design with more USB Type-C ports than the two found on the Mac mini.

The new Apple Mac desktop machine is likely to get the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and a chip that is even more powerful than the ‌M1 Max‌.

Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips come with a 10-core CPU that has eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. The M1 Pro chip has a 16-core GPU, whereas the M1 Max has a 32-core GPU. In terms of RAM, the M1 Pro chip supports 32GB of RAM, whereas the M1 Max supports 64GB of RAM.

Studio Display