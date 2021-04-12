Apple iPad Pro launch in April tipped despite supply shortage

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro launch is tipped for April. According to reports, the rumoured Apple Event will take place in April for the launch of iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and the rumoured AirTags alongside the AirPods 3. The iPad Pro and MacBook Pro are said to feature a mini-LED display. According to the latest Apple launch event update, the iPhone 12 maker will launch the iPad Pro despite limited supplies.

Apple was rumoured to launch the iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, which offers better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright. The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs.

Rumours suggest that only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will come with a mini-LED panel. The latest report by Bloomberg claims that Apple suppliers are experiencing poor manufacturing yields of the mini-LED display. One of the mini-LED display suppliers has paused the production due to the surfacing issues. A recent report also claimed that the iPad Pro production has taken a hit due to a shortage of display and its components.

However, Apple is said to have decided on the launch of the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. While there is no definite date out at the time of writing this, the report claims that Apple will release the products this month.