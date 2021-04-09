Apple iPad, MacBook production delayed due to global chip shortage

Apple iPad and MacBook production have taken a hit due to the global chip shortage. The delayed supply has resulted in Apple and its suppliers postponing the production of two of its most popular products.

The MacBook’s production is delayed due to the shortage of chips that are mounted on the printed circuit boards before final assembly, according to Nikkei Asia. The iPad production, on the other hand, has slowed down due to a shortage of display and its components. This has led to Apple postponing the component orders for the two devices to H2 2021.

The report further states that the iPhone production continues to remain unaffected by the chip shortage. However, the supply of some of the iPhone components is “quite tight”, according to two sources. A recent report claimed that the iPhone’s A15 chip will undergo mass production earlier than usual.

Apple is expected to launch two iPad Pro models later this year alongside a new MacBook Pro. The new iPad models are tipped to feature a mini-LED display. The Nikkei report does not specifically mention the iPad and MacBook models that are likely to have been impacted due to the chip shortage. While there is no official word, the company is rumoured to host an Apple event in April.