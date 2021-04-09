English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iPad, MacBook production delayed due to global chip shortage

The iPhone production continues to remain unaffected by the chip shortage, according to the Nikkei Asia report.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

Apple iPad and MacBook production have taken a hit due to the global chip shortage. The delayed supply has resulted in Apple and its suppliers postponing the production of two of its most popular products. 

The MacBook’s production is delayed due to the shortage of chips that are mounted on the printed circuit boards before final assembly, according to Nikkei Asia. The iPad production, on the other hand, has slowed down due to a shortage of display and its components. This has led to Apple postponing the component orders for the two devices to H2 2021. 

The report further states that the iPhone production continues to remain unaffected by the chip shortage. However, the supply of some of the iPhone components is “quite tight”, according to two sources. A recent report claimed that the iPhone’s A15 chip will undergo mass production earlier than usual.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 review

Apple is expected to launch two iPad Pro models later this year alongside a new MacBook Pro. The new iPad models are tipped to feature a mini-LED display. The Nikkei report does not specifically mention the iPad and MacBook models that are likely to have been impacted due to the chip shortage. While there is no official word, the company is rumoured to host an Apple event in April. 

Close

Related stories

Apple has, however, confirmed that it will host the WWDC 2021 online on June 7. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iPad #Macbook
first published: Apr 9, 2021 12:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.