Apple Arcade now has 30 new titles, including 'Fruit Ninja' and 'Cut the Rope Remastered'

Apple has announced expansion of its Apple Arcade mobile gaming subscription service by adding 30 classic titles. These include the likes of Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Solitaire and Cut the Rope.

With the new addition, the subscription-based gaming service now has a total of 180 games.

In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends and The Oregon Trail, the service is introducing two new game categories -- Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store, said in a press statement.

“Today we are launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Whether it’s brand new games made exclusively for Arcade like ‘NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,’ ‘Star Trek: Legends,’ and ‘The Oregon Trail,’ all-time App Store favourites like ‘Monument Valley’ and ‘Threes!,’ or traditional games like ‘Chess’ and ‘Solitaire,’ we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone,” the press statement added.

Apple launched Apple Arcade in 2019. Arcade is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and Mac. The service can be subscribed at a monthly fee of Rs 99. You can also bundle Apple Arcade with other Apple services under the Apple One subscription, which starts at Rs 195 per month.

Apple One price in India starts at Rs 195 per month for the 'Individual' plan. Apple One 'Family' plan, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 365 per month. The company is offering a 30-day free trial for users who wish to try a service without paying a fee.