Apple One plans, price in India and how to subscribe: All you need to know

Apple has launched the Apple One service in India. Apple One was introduced earlier this year at the September keynote event alongside the iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6. Apple One is essentially an all-in-one service that combines various Apple services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple TV+, etc.

Apple One plans, price in India

Apple has launched two out of the three Apple One plans in India. The Premier Plan, which is the most premium plan among the three, has not been launched in India.

Apple One price in India starts at Rs 195 per month for the Individual plan. Apple One Family plan, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 365 per month. The company is offering a 30-days free trial for users who wish to try a service without paying a fee.

How to sign up for Apple One plans?

To subscribe to Apple One, you need to ensure that your Apple devices are running on iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. Mac users need to download and install macOS Big Sur update once it is rolled out later this year.



Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.



Tap on your Apple ID, which is right below the search bar at the top.



Next, tap on Subscriptions. The following window will show the active and expired subscriptions.



Tap on “Get Apple One” at the top of the screen.



A new screen will then show you the two Apple One plans in India. Apple will recommend the best Apple One plan based on the number of services you already pay for. You can, however, still choose either of the two plans, regardless of the recommendation.



To sign up for Apple One,

Apple One plans

Individual Plan

Under the Apple One Individual plan, users need to pay Rs 195 per month to get access to services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade. Users also get 50GB iCloud storage under the Apple One Individual plan.

Family Plan

The Apple One Family Plan offers the same services as the Individual plan. However, the family plan gives users 200GB of iCloud storage. This plan can be shared by up to six Apple family members.

Both plans offer a better deal if you use all the mentioned Apple services in India. Apple Arcade and Apple TV+, each, are priced at Rs 99 per month in India, whereas an Apple Music subscription can go up to Rs 149 under the Family plan.

iCloud Storage plans in India start at Rs 75 per month for 50GB storage and go up to Rs 749 per month for the 2TB storage plan.