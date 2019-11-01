App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple TV Plus now available in India - everything you need to know

If you’ve purchased an iPhone 11 or the Pro models, you are eligible for a year's worth of Apple TV+ free subscription.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has launched its video-streaming service — Apple TV Plus — in India. The company had its unveiled its product first at the WWDC 2019 in June, followed by more details during the September 2019 keynote. Apple TV Plus starts at Rs 99 in India and can be shared by six people.

Apple TV Plus is the company’s bet against the already-established video streaming giants in India like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc.

For starters, Apple has released a total of nine originals which includes celebrities like Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Charlize Theron, etc. More shows will be added to the streaming service in the coming days.

Close

Interested users can avail of a free trial of the Apple TV Plus for a week. Apple will charge Rs 99 for a monthly subscription, which will get renewed automatically unless the user prompts. One should note that the service is priced affordably, considering its price in the US, which is $4.99 per month.

related news

Apple TV Plus’ biggest competitor in India is Netflix and Amazon Prime, which charge Rs 199 (mobile only) and Rs 129 per month.

If you’ve purchased an iPhone 11 or the Pro models, you are eligible for a year's worth of Apple TV+ free subscription. The welcome offer by Apple is also extended to users who have purchased a new iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV.

Users can view the Apple original shows on the Apple TV app. The service is compatible on iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later, macOS Catalina.

Apple TV+ will also be available on select Samsung smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Apple #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.