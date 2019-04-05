Apple Music gets a price cut in India, starts at Rs 99/month

Amid heavy competition from other music streaming services, Apple has reduced the price of subscription plans of Apple Music in India. The price reduction also falls in line with a hefty price cut on iPhone XR with an aim to boost sales of the ‘budget’ iPhone.

Apple has reduced the subscription charges of Apple Music to just Rs 99 per month for individual plans and Rs 149 for family sharing. Previously, both the plans were priced at Rs 120/month and Rs 190/month respectively. Students can now purchase an Apple Music subscription for Rs 49, as opposed to the previous rental of Rs 69/month. The price reduction comes in less than a month after Spotify and YouTube Music made their foray into the Indian market. Currently, Spotify charges Rs 119/ month for its Premium subscription whereas YouTube Music has a monthly rental of Rs 129.

Apple Music was already cheaper in India compared to the US, which starts at a monthly fee of $10 (roughly Rs 680). The revised charges make the deal even sweeter for Indians which was already 80 per cent cheaper. The music-streaming service is still expensive compared to services provided by local services like Jio Saavn, Gaana, etc. Both these companies charge Rs 299 for a yearly subscription, which is far cheaper than their international competitors.

Apple charges the premium for its music services for its extensive audio library which includes Indian and international music. It lacks personalisation and smaller regional music library. However, with falling sales in India and globally, the company seems to be luring its customers to subscribe to its digital services. Apple Music has over 56 million subscribers globally and is available for both, iOS and Android. Users can switch to the paid version after a trial period of three months in India. The plus point of subscribing to Apple Music over its competitors would be an ad-free experience even during the trial period.