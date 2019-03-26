Everything you need to know about Apple Arcade game subscription service

Apple generally tends to stay away from gaming, but the launch of Apple Arcade at the company’s first major event of 2019 is about to change that. The tech giant claims that Apple Arcade is the world’s first gaming subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room.

Apple Arcade

With over 300,000 games and counting, discovering games on Apple’s App Store can be challenging. Apple Arcade will feature a library of 100 plus games cherry-picked by Apple, exclusively for Apple users. The company will add different types of games to the service including AR and multiplayer, increasing the library size over time.

Apple also confirmed that free-to-play games wouldn’t be added to the service. Users who subscribe to Apple’s subscription service will get access to premium paid games from various developers. Additionally, Apple will also contribute to development costs and work in tandem with creators to ensure game-quality doesn’t dip.

How to Play?

Apple’s game subscription service will be available exclusively on iOS platforms including the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices. Unlike Google’s Stadia, Apple’s game service doesn’t rely on an Internet connection. Once you download a game, it becomes playable offline. Users will be able to access Apple Arcade through a new dedicated tab in the App Store. Apple claims that a feature in its latest game subscription service will allow parents to control kid’s gaming time.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior VP of Worldwide Marketing said, “We are working with some of the most innovative game developers in the world to create over 100 new and exclusive games to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade games will be great for families, respect user privacy and will not have ads or require any additional purchases. We think players of all ages are going to love Apple Arcade.”

Apple hasn’t revealed the cost of their new gaming service, but claim users will only have to pay subscription costs. No additional charges will be levied upon users for new games, add-ons or updates. The company has also confirmed that a subscription would cost the same amount for a family as a single person.

Apple claims that its Arcade gaming service will be released in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will be accessible to users from across 150 different countries.