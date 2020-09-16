Apple Event | Apple Watch Series 6 launched alongside Apple Watch SE, India price unveiled

Apple, on September 15, updated its Watch series lineup by unveiling an affordable Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 launch at the Time Flies event. The two new smartwatches from Apple share a similar design but come with a whole lot of new features.

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model. The cellular version of Series 6 Apple Watch will cost Rs 49,900. Both variants come in two different sizes — 40mm and 44mm.

The Apple Watch Series 6 sale date is yet to be announced.

Apple Watch SE price in India

Apple Watch SE price starts at Rs 29,900 for the GPS model. The cellular model will set users Rs 29,900. Both variants come in two different sizes — 40mm and 44mm.

Apple Watch Series 6 specifications

Apple Watch Series 6 launched at the Apple Event on September 15 resembles the Watch Series 5 on the outside but is a whole lot new on the inside. The new Apple Watch Series 6 features an all-new Apple S6 Chip that is based on Apple A13 Bionic chip but is optimised for the Apple Watch to offer 20 percent faster performance and 18-hour battery life.

Apple has introduced blood oxygen measurement on the Apple Watch Series 6. The feature essentially measures the oxygen saturation of the user’s blood, so they can better understand their overall fitness and wellness. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.

To compensate for natural variations in the skin and improve accuracy, the Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch, to measure light reflected back from blood. Apple Watch then uses an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent.

Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm - with Always-On Retina display that is 2.5 times brighter. There is also an always-on altimeter that provides real-time elevation all day long by using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks.

Watch Series 6 runs on the latest watchOS 7 features out-of-the-box that includes seven new watch face options, new health and fitness features, including low-range VO2 Max, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types.

Apple Watch Series 6 comes in (PRODUCT)RED and blue aluminium cases, alongside the Space Black Titanium, new Gold Stainless Steel, Silver Aluminium.

Apple Watch SE specifications

Apple Watch SE brings the best features of Apple Watch and combines elements of the Series 6 design in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm.

Apple Watch SE features a Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 percent larger than Series 3. It runs on the S5 System in Package (SiP) and a dual-core processor. Apple Watch SE also supports features like Fall Detection that's found on Series 6. Like the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE runs on the latest watchOS 7 features out-of-the-box.

Apple Watch SE will come in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray aluminium cases.