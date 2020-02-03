Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaks before Samsung's Unpacked launch event

Its quite notable that the Galaxy Z Flip will have slightly thick bezels and the hole-punch, too, seems to be bit larger than other Galaxy smartphones that we’ve seen.
Samsung is hosting its ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series and a new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. While rumours about the foldable smartphone have been floating for a while, an alleged leaked video of the Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced online, revealing its design aesthetics before the launch.Popular tipster Ben Geskin uploaded a video on Twitter that shows off the Galaxy Z Flip’s folding mechanism. Samsung’s first vertical clamshell-like foldable smartphone will be available in a shade of purple with a glossy finish, as per the leaked video. It is quite notable that the Galaxy Z Flip will have slightly thick bezels and the hole-punch, too, seems to be a bit larger than other Galaxy smartphones that we have seen.
The Galaxy Z Flip features a dual-camera setup on the cover, with a tiny screen on the left showcasing the time and battery percentage. Upon unfolding, it can be seen that the Galaxy Z Flip is reasonably tall, courtesy of the tall 22:9 aspect ratio. From the video, it can be seen that the person handling the foldable smartphone is struggling to reach for the top portion of the display.
Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to get Samsung’s latest ultra-thin glass display, instead of the plastic film on the Galaxy Fold. Other Galaxy Z Flip rumoured specifications include a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Flex screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2636 pixels and a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre for the 10MP front camera. The 1.06-inch cover display will have a Super AMOLED panel and a Gorilla Glass 6 on the back.
Under the hood, Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. For optics, the foldable smartphone would get two camera sensors positioned next to the cover display with a 12MP f/1.8 main lens and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor. Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly have a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging support.
Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the other highlight of the Galaxy ‘Unpacked’ event is the Galaxy S20 series launch.
Also Read: Live images of Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked before Unpacked 2020Samsung is expected to launch three new flagship variants, namely the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.