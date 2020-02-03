Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaks before Samsung's Unpacked launch event

Samsung is hosting its ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series and a new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. While rumours about the foldable smartphone have been floating for a while, an alleged leaked video of the Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced online, revealing its design aesthetics before the launch.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB

— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Popular tipster Ben Geskin uploaded a video on Twitter that shows off the Galaxy Z Flip’s folding mechanism. Samsung’s first vertical clamshell-like foldable smartphone will be available in a shade of purple with a glossy finish, as per the leaked video. It is quite notable that the Galaxy Z Flip will have slightly thick bezels and the hole-punch, too, seems to be a bit larger than other Galaxy smartphones that we have seen.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a dual-camera setup on the cover, with a tiny screen on the left showcasing the time and battery percentage. Upon unfolding, it can be seen that the Galaxy Z Flip is reasonably tall, courtesy of the tall 22:9 aspect ratio. From the video, it can be seen that the person handling the foldable smartphone is struggling to reach for the top portion of the display.

Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to get Samsung’s latest ultra-thin glass display, instead of the plastic film on the Galaxy Fold. Other Galaxy Z Flip rumoured specifications include a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Flex screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2636 pixels and a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre for the 10MP front camera. The 1.06-inch cover display will have a Super AMOLED panel and a Gorilla Glass 6 on the back.

Under the hood, Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. For optics, the foldable smartphone would get two camera sensors positioned next to the cover display with a 12MP f/1.8 main lens and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor. Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly have a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging support.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the other highlight of the Galaxy ‘Unpacked’ event is the Galaxy S20 series launch.

