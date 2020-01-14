App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera features, other specs leaked

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly have a periscope lens that supports up to 100x hybrid zoom, which would be a first in smartphones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Real-world images of the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which gave us a first-look of the upcoming Galaxy flagship and confirmed its quad-camera module, were leaked online this January.

The latest development gives out more information on the camera sensors and telephoto capabilities of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Max Winebach from XDA Developers, who leaked the first real-world photos of the Galaxy S20+, gave out more details about camera sensors and features that the device would offer.

Winebach also confirmed key specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20+ camera specifications and features

The Galaxy S20+ is said to feature camera sensors from Sony and Samsung. The primary camera on the Galaxy S20+ will feature a yet-to-be-released 12 MP Sony IMX555 sensor with a 1.8μm pixel size.

The secondary lens will house a 64 MP Samsung ISOCell S5KGW2 sensor, but its purpose is currently unknown. The third shooter, according to the report, would feature Samsung ISOCell S5K2LA sensor, without revealing the megapixel count.

The fourth sensor is likely to be a Time-of-Flight sensor if we go by tipster IceUniverse's latest claim. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S20+ will have a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + ToF sensor setup.

The XDA report further reiterates that only the Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature the 108MP sensor. Further, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are confirmed to feature 3x optical zoom and 30x total zoom.

For selfies, Galaxy S20+ will feature the same 10 MP Sony IMX374 found on Galaxy S10/Note 10 series. 

As far as video recording is concerned, Galaxy S20+ is confirmed to support 8K video recording at 30 fps. Both the front and rear camera would support 4K 60fps video recording likely with OIS and EIS support. Samsung is also said to offer its ‘audio zoom in’ feature on the Galaxy S20+.

A new feature called ‘Smart Selfie Angle’ will be introduced with the Galaxy S20 series. This feature detects the number of people in a frame and switches to wide-angle mode on the selfie camera. Another feature set to get introduced is ‘Single Take’, which will ‘make you pan your phone around an environment as the phone automatically takes pictures and videos.’ The mode will also reportedly work for selfies.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal also confirmed that the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will feature 12MP primary sensors. Further, the Galaxy S20 will have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel and a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S20+ will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. 

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifications

The highest-end Galaxy S20 will reportedly feature up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. Winebach claims that Samsung would launch the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in two RAM options of 12 GB and 16 GB with three storage variants of 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB. Further, there would be a separate slot for a microSD card up to 1TB expandable storage.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s camera module would feature a 108 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP 10x optical zoom telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens. Tipster Agarwal claims that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a periscope lens that supports up to 100x hybrid zoom, which would be a first in smartphones.

Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The charger would reportedly refuel the 5,000 mAh cell from zero to 100 in 74 minutes.

The latest set of information is exciting, especially with reports flooding the internet a month before the Galaxy Unpacked event. As we get closer to the Galaxy S20 launch event, expect more leaks and reports revealing various aspects of all the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphones.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

