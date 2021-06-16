After Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S are out of stock in India

Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S gaming consoles are unavailable for purchase. According to a new report, the Sony PS5 alternative consoles are out of stock across markets in India. One of the reasons stated is a possible CVOVID-19 outbreak in one of the retailer’s warehouses, owing to a delay in dispatch.

One of the Delhi-based retailers told IGN India that they have not received fresh stocks of the Xbox Series X or Series S for a month. The report further states that Microsoft Xbox consoles have remained out of stock for the past several weeks. A Mumbai game store also revealed that the expected “big restock” scheduled for the month is yet to arrive.

One of the reasons stated is that the Xbox India distributor, Redington, had a Covid-19 outbreak in its main warehouse in Chennai last month. This has led to a delay in the distribution of the consoles.

Taking advantage of the situation, some retailers are selling the Xbox Series X and Series S at a much higher price. The consoles were launched for Rs 49,990 and Rs 34,990, respectively.