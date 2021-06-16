MARKET NEWS

After Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S are out of stock in India

One of the reasons stated is that the Xbox India distributor, Redington, had a Covid-19 outbreak in its main warehouse in Chennai last month.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S gaming consoles are unavailable for purchase. According to a new report, the Sony PS5 alternative consoles are out of stock across markets in India. One of the reasons stated is a possible CVOVID-19 outbreak in one of the retailer’s warehouses, owing to a delay in dispatch.

One of the Delhi-based retailers told IGN India that they have not received fresh stocks of the Xbox Series X or Series S for a month. The report further states that Microsoft Xbox consoles have remained out of stock for the past several weeks. A Mumbai game store also revealed that the expected “big restock” scheduled for the month is yet to arrive.

One of the reasons stated is that the Xbox India distributor, Redington, had a Covid-19 outbreak in its main warehouse in Chennai last month. This has led to a delay in the distribution of the consoles.

Taking advantage of the situation, some retailers are selling the Xbox Series X and Series S at a much higher price. The consoles were launched for Rs 49,990 and Rs 34,990, respectively.

Microsoft’s arch console rival, Sony, has also struggled in maintaining stocks for the PS5. There is no word on the next PS5 India restock update. It is expected that the console will go on pre-order again very soon. Details of the next Sony PS5 pre-order date are unavailable at the moment. Recently, the Delhi Customs Office has seized 10 Sony PlayStation 5 units. Along with the console, the customs office seized 222 iPhone 12 models and 4,391 bottles of food supplements.
