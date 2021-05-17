Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition consoles go on out of stock within minutes of going on pre-order in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 went on sale in India earlier today at 12:00 pm for the second time. However, if you are looking to get your hands on the next-gen console, then you’re out of luck as units have already gone out of stock.

Several major e-retailers, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and the Sony Center have already listed the console as sold out on their respective websites. Sony has not confirmed how many PS5 units were made available, but the console seems to have been bought out within minutes of going on sale.

Apart from the standard PS5 console, the PS5 Digital Edition went on sale for the first time in India through the Sony Center, but customers experienced difficulties in trying to book the Digital Edition, suggesting only a limited number of units were available.

The Sony PS5’s price in India is set at Rs 49,990, while the Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990. The main difference between the two consoles is that the latter lacks the Blu-ray disc drive. As of now, Sony is yet to confirm a date for shipping of the consoles as well as a third restock. However, we will keep you posted with any updates on the PS5 restocking.

