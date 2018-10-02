App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland win 2018 Nobel Physics Prize

"The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionised laser physics," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize

Reuters

Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

"The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionised laser physics," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize.

"Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications," it said in a statement.

($1 = 9.0113 Swedish crowns)
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Nobel prize #science

