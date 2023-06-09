PowerWatch: India clocks highest ever peak power demand on June 8

Coal stocks continued to be manageable, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 30 had critical stocks as on June 7

India reached another record-high power demand on June 8, by meeting a peak demand of 222.92 GW, surpassing the previous high of 221.34 GW recorded on May 23.

The demand which could not be met, also knows as the peak demand deficit, stood at 548 megawatts (MW) on June 8. On May 23, the deficit was 211 MW.

Moneycontrol had reported on June 8 that the country's power demand is likely to increase through this week due to heatwave conditions predicted in some parts of the country. The southwest monsoon, however, has set in over Kerala, after the longest delay in seven years. Besides, the western coast is also bracing for a cyclone.

Coal stocks continued to be manageable, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 30 had critical stocks as on June 7. Last year at this time, the number of such plants were 96-105. At least 35 million tonnes (MT) of coal are stocked at thermal power plants.

A peak power demand of 217.8 GW was met on June 7 and 217.2 GW on June 6. The demand, which could not be met on these days stood at 702 megawatts (MW) and 181 MW, respectively.

On June 8, power demand during the evening and night time (non-solar) hours was also high at 214.59 GW. The peak demand of 222.92 GW was met at 2:59 pm, which is considered as solar hour.

The share of renewable energy sources (wind, solar and hybrid) in the total energy generation on June 8 was 14.04 percent. The share of RE along with hydropower, nuclear and others was 23.54 percent, data showed.

The power ministry expects peak demand to reach 230 GW this summer, and Power Minister RK Singh stated that the country is prepared to meet this demand.